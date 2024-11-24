Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $42.38 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,257 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,935 shares of company stock worth $26,305,169. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $524.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $547.87 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $504.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.50 and a 52 week high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here