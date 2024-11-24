Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $42.87 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here