Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $506.44 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Equinix worth $506,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,681,256,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $682,826,000 after purchasing an additional 159,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 879,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $665,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $952.88.

Shares of EQIX opened at $936.37 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $891.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $825.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Equinix Nasdaq: EQIX is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

