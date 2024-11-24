Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $58.06 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 148.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Lamar Advertising worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.54 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

