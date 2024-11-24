Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $60.59 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here