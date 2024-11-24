Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $72.87 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 237,624 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $72,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,093.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 357,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.09.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

