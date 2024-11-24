Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $83.76 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,618 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $83,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $309.92 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $289.52 and its 200-day moving average is $277.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $577.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.61 and a 12-month high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

