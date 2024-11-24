Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,550 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $68,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

