Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

