Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,621 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $93,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,016.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,065.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $908.81.

COST opened at $964.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $582.83 and a 52 week high of $976.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $901.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 28.00%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

