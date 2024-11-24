Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,120 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

