Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,387 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $262.47 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.88 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here