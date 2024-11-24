Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 22,230 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,976 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $192.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $196.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

