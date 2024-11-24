Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 143,301 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 139,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,823,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 48.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,094,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,350,805. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

