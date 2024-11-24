Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,391,140 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126,559 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,391,140 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 1.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Iron Mountain worth $371,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

IRM opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 330.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated NYSE: IRM is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

