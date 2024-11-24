Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 239,152 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,358 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 239,152 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,469 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,044 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 61.8% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,347 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

