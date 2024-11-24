Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 26,509 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,818 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 26,509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $189,530,000 after purchasing an additional 389,921 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $505.79 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $493.08 and its 200 day moving average is $476.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

