Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 317,663 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 317,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $202,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 425,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,157 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $98,594,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $84,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 183,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $448,701,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $297.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $305.53 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.36 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $297.17 and its 200 day moving average is $285.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 114.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. The trade was a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at $730,627.59. This represents a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

