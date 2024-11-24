Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 519,445 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 519,445 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 4.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Welltower worth $857,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,766,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Welltower by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

