Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 655,247 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 655,247 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Realty Income worth $275,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $454,502,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.45 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

