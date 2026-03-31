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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Down 12% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 12% to $8.81 on Tuesday (from a prior close of $10.01) with 12,435 shares traded, about 40% below average session volume.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap $12.96 billion, P/E 12.38, debt-to-equity 1.44, beta 0.50, with a 50-day SMA of $9.90 and 200-day SMA of $8.92.
  • Quarterly results beat estimates—EPS $0.22 vs. $0.18 expected and revenue $2.42 billion vs. $1.70 billion expected; return on equity was 7.01% and net margin 10.93%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 12,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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