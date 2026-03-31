Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Down 12% - Should You Sell?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 12,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

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Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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