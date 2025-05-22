Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

DAN opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $9,498,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

