Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Dana alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAN

Dana Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company's revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dana wasn't on the list.

While Dana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here