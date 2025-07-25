Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $551,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,743,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,106,356. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $565,200.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $572,400.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $559,800.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $571,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $592,650.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $589,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $564,300.00.

Get UiPath alerts: Sign Up

UiPath Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 19,063,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,574. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.37, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. UiPath's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company's stock worth $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company's stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in UiPath by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company's stock worth $63,164,000 after buying an additional 602,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company's stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 4,732,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on UiPath and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UiPath, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UiPath wasn't on the list.

While UiPath currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here