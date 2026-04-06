Daniel Lippis Sells 1,019 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) VP Daniel Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,377,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,800. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $89.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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