Danny Robert Schoening Sells 10,027 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS - Get Free Report) CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 10,027 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,316.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 934,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,485,993.81. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Optex Systems alerts: Sign Up

Danny Robert Schoening also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Danny Robert Schoening sold 9,787 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $78,785.35.

Optex Systems Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:OPXS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 15,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,177. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.13. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPXS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Optex Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Optex Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Optex Systems wasn't on the list.

While Optex Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here