Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $204.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.32. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $211.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company's stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

