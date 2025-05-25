Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 224.44, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,867 shares of company stock worth $60,517,652. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 47,425 shares of the company's stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,669 shares of the company's stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $6,704,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,027 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

