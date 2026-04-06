Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $115.34 and last traded at $114.6460. 950,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,748,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Specifically, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,410,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $197,669.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.62.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 4.1%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 371.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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