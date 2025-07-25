Free Trial
Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

July 26, 2025
Datatec logo with Business Services background

Key Points

  • Datatec's trading volume increased significantly by 114% with 250 shares traded, compared to 117 shares in the previous session.
  • The stock is currently priced at $7.16, down from a previous close of $7.29.
  • Datatec Limited specializes in information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and operates in multiple segments, including cyber security and network infrastructure.
  • The company maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, indicating strong financial stability.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session's volume of 117 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.29.

Datatec Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Datatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

