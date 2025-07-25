Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Get Datatec alerts: Sign Up

Datatec Price Performance

Shares of Datatec ( OTCMKTS:DTTLY Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session's volume of 117 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Featured Stories

