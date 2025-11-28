Free Trial
Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Datavault AI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.7% to $2.03 on Friday, with about 23.56 million shares traded (roughly 3% above average), giving the company a market cap of approximately $579 million.
  • Fundamentals are weak: the company reported a -$0.33 EPS last quarter, a net margin of -1,309.82% and negative ROE of 94.61% on $2.9 million revenue, and it has low liquidity ratios (current 0.47, quick 0.30).
  • Sentiment is mixed: analysts average a "Moderate Buy" with a $7 target, but an insider (Brett Moyer) recently sold shares and institutional ownership remains very low (~0.66%).
Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.03. 23,559,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 22,814,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datavault AI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datavault AI

Datavault AI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $578.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $69,769.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,657,333.24. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

