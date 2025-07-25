David M. Solomon Sells 6,608 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GS stock traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $728.63. 1,850,923 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $655.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $729.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,891 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

