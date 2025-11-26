David Michael Clark Sells 25,643 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $258,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,447.50. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 3,136,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.Amicus Therapeutics's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

