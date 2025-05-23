David Zapolsky Sells 7,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $1,428,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,538. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,929,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here