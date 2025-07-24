DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells $352,650.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.76 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here