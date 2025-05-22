Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Get DAWN alerts: Sign Up

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $28,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,071.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Day One Biopharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Day One Biopharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here