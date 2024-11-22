DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 44005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.76.

DBS Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business's 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.6365 dividend. This is a positive change from DBS Group's previous dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

