Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
DBV Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up—DBV opened at $13.55 after a $12.90 close and was last at $14.00 (up ~8.5%) on 617,165 shares, trading above its 50‑day ($13.57) and 200‑day ($10.99) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus is a "Hold" with an average target of $16.08, though HC Wainwright upgraded its target to $20 (Buy) while others, including Weiss Ratings, still rate the stock a Sell.
  • High institutional ownership at 71.74%, with several funds (Vivo Capital, MPM Bioimpact, Adage, Octagon) establishing roughly $9–9.7M positions in Q2, indicating notable institutional interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.55. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 617,165 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Research raised DBV Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Up 8.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $503.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.49.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DBV Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider DBV Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DBV Technologies wasn't on the list.

While DBV Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines