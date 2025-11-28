DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.55. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 617,165 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Research raised DBV Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.08.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 8.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $503.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.49.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

