DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Donal Murphy Sells 8,150 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) insider Donal Murphy sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($60.95), for a total transaction of £370,091.50 ($496,767.11).

DCC stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,528 ($60.78). The company's stock had a trading volume of 175,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,745. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 4,452 ($59.76) and a one year high of GBX 5,865 ($78.72). The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,929.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,193.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,400 ($72.48) to GBX 5,200 ($69.80) and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

