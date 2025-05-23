DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £84,008.50 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($60.95), for a total value of £84,008.50 ($112,763.09).

DCC Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DCC traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,528 ($60.78). The stock had a trading volume of 175,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,929.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,193.56. DCC plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,452 ($59.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,865 ($78.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 5,400 ($72.48) to GBX 5,200 ($69.80) and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

