Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives "Sector Weight" Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the textile maker's stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor's FY2027 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 20.0%

NYSE DECK traded down $25.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,555,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,812. The company's fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,451,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,935,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

