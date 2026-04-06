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Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) gapped down pre-market — it had closed at $1.22, opened at $1.14, and last traded around $1.2428 on light volume (~2,851 shares).
  • Analysts are cautious and mixed: Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $1.85 price target while Jefferies cut the stock to a Moderate Sell, leaving an average consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.85.
  • Deep Yellow is an Australia-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing projects in Namibia (notably Tumas and Omahola) aimed at defining resources for low-carbon energy production.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.14. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.2428, with a volume of 2,851 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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