Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.14. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.2428, with a volume of 2,851 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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