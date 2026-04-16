Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.3892, but opened at $1.50. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYLLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Trading Up 1.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

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