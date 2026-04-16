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Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket, opening at $1.50 versus the prior close of $1.3892 and last trading at $1.50 on just 500 shares, with the stock noted as trading up about 1.4%.
  • Analyst activity is mixed: Jefferies downgraded Deep Yellow to a "moderate sell" and set a $1.85 price target, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage at "neutral" with a $1.85 target, and the consensus rating is a Hold with a consensus target of $1.85.
  • Deep Yellow is an Australia-based miner focused on advancing uranium projects in Namibia (notably the Tumas and Omahola areas) aimed at developing near-term production opportunities.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deep Yellow.

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.3892, but opened at $1.50. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYLLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Trading Up 1.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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