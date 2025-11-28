Deepak Nayar Sells 2,333 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,532,489. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1%

LFUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,782. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

