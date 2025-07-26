Defense Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

Citigroup, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Cadence Design Systems, RTX, and Rocket Lab are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves manufacturing military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace technology, or providing defense-related services to governments. These companies’ revenues and stock performance are often closely tied to national defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and government procurement policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $96.04. 13,537,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,283,003. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.28. 4,597,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $287.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $272.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.02. 4,613,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $235.27.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.60. 2,458,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $7.55 on Friday, hitting $332.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $335.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $309.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $156.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,727,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,499,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,171,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.15.

