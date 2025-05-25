Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 25th

Boeing, Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, RTX, Citigroup, L3Harris Technologies, and Onsemi are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are equity shares in companies that design, develop and manufacture military and defense-related systems—ranging from aircraft and naval vessels to weapons, cybersecurity solutions and support services. They’re often viewed as relatively stable investments because of consistent government defense budgets and long-term procurement contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.49. 5,248,351 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,169,734. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $210.47. 4,848,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,234. The company's 50 day moving average price is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.26. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. 4,231,972 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,520. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $237.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,213. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $237.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,895. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.81.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,856,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,820. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

