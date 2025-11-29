Free Trial
Defense Stocks To Research - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags five defense stocks to watch: Boeing (BA), GE Aerospace (GE), Lockheed Martin (LMT), RTX (RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NOC).
  • They were chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among defense names recently; defense stocks are tied to government spending and geopolitical risk, offering relative stability in downturns but remaining sensitive to policy and budget changes.
  • Interested in Boeing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or supply military and national-security equipment, services, and technology—such as weapons systems, aircraft, cybersecurity, and defense contractors. Investors see them as tied closely to government defense spending and geopolitical risk; they can offer relative stability in downturns but remain sensitive to policy changes, budgets, and international events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines