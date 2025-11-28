DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,266,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session's volume of 4,264,097 shares.The stock last traded at $1.5750 and had previously closed at $1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEFT shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Northland Securities set a $2.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DeFi Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

DeFi Technologies Stock Up 9.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in DeFi Technologies by 971.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

