Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Defi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.56. Defi Technologies shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 810,001 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Defi Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Defi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

