DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Trading Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.87. 2,443,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,791,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEFT. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DeFi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $966.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Trading of DeFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Novem Group bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

